White Sox vs. Guardians Postponed Due to Field Conditions

The highly anticipated AL Central showdown between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed, with no makeup date announced. Sunday’s matinee was initially scheduled as the early game on the slate; however, rain interrupted the start and rendered the field unplayable.

Today's White Sox/Guardians game is officially postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The rescheduled date will be announced at a later time. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) August 21, 2022

The Guardians entered Sunday with a 1.0 game lead over the Minnesota Twins and 2.5 clear of the visiting White Sox. The postponement means that the Guardians will maintain their standing atop the division, irrespective of what happens in the Twins contest against the Texas Rangers.

The Guardians and White Sox have one series left from September 20 to 22, although that series is being played in Chicago. Still, it’s conceivable that the game gets added as a doubleheader, with the White Sox conceding the “home team” designation.

