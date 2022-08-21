White Sox vs. Guardians Postponed Due to Field Conditions
Grant White
The highly anticipated AL Central showdown between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed, with no makeup date announced. Sunday’s matinee was initially scheduled as the early game on the slate; however, rain interrupted the start and rendered the field unplayable.
Today's White Sox/Guardians game is officially postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.
The Guardians entered Sunday with a 1.0 game lead over the Minnesota Twins and 2.5 clear of the visiting White Sox. The postponement means that the Guardians will maintain their standing atop the division, irrespective of what happens in the Twins contest against the Texas Rangers.
The Guardians and White Sox have one series left from September 20 to 22, although that series is being played in Chicago. Still, it’s conceivable that the game gets added as a doubleheader, with the White Sox conceding the “home team” designation.
FanDuel Sportsbook has all three AL Central teams priced identically as +5000 longshots in World Series futures wagering, illustrating the parity among the White Sox, Guardians, and Twins.
