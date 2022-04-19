White Sox vs. Guardians Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

Overview

Tuesday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to inclement weather, per the Guardians’ Twitter page.

Tonight's game has been postponed due to weather and has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 2:10 PM on April 20th. Ticket holders to the postponed game will have the option to exchange into one of five game options, including the doubleheader. pic.twitter.com/Ssro7wGQd3 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 19, 2022

It’s now back-to-back postponements for these two teams due to poor weather with Monday’s missed game being rescheduled to July 12. Tuesday’s rainout will be moved to Wednesday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET as they will play a traditional doubleheader to close out the series. April weather has already had its way with baseball with five postponements in the past three days.

The Guardians are one of two teams – along with the Cincinnati Reds – without a home win this season, but a 4-2 away record has kept them in the early mix within the AL Central. As for the White Sox, they sit atop the division at 6-3 and look the part to be as dangerous as last season’s postseason squad.

