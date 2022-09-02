White Sox Without Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert on Friday

The Chicago White Sox will be without two of their three starting outfielders for tonight’s game. Luis Robert was placed on the paternity list, and Eloy Jimenez is out of the lineup after leaving yesterday’s game with right leg soreness. These two are key pieces of a White Sox lineup that has already had its fair share of injuries this season.

Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

It should be no surprise that the White Sox are underdogs tonight against the Minnesota Twins. They are also making this a bullpen game as reliever Joe Kelly will be the opener. The White Sox cannot afford to lose games as they are already multiple games back in the American League Central, and there is still a significant amount of value on the Twins, given the number of regulars missing from Chicago’s lineup. You can bet the Twins at -134 on Fanduel Sportsbook.