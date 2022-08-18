White Sox, Yankees American League Best Bets for August 18

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Astros (-132) vs. Chicago White Sox (+112) Total: 8 (O -114, U -106)

The Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros will conclude their three-game series this afternoon from Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox have won two-of-three games in this series and will be looking for the series victory in this tilt. The South Side has quietly picked up their play of late and helped create even more drama in the AL Central, which has the potential to be a three-horse race down the stretch where you can make an actual argument that any of the three competitors could come out on top. Over their past ten games, the White Sox have posted a 6-4 record and sit just two games out in the AL Central and Wild Card races. They are within striking distance and still have the ability to live up to their lofty expectations to begin the season.

Pitching in this series has been a focal point. Game 4 is expected to feature Luis Garcia taking the hill for the Astros while the White Sox counter with Lucas Giolito. Garcia has posted a 9-8 record with a 4.03 ERA and 123 strikeouts, while Giolito is 9-6 with a 4.92 ERA and 127 punchouts. It’s interesting to follow the White Sox righthander and his lines this year because he has the potential to be such a dominant starter, yet he hasn’t been able to find the consistency. Still, whenever he takes the hill, he still has the stuff to be dominant.

Things haven’t come easily for the White Sox, but they have a chance to win their series with the AL West leading Astros. Chicago currently owns odds of +112 on the moneyline, and there’s definite value in that price that should be considered.

Best Bet: White Sox (+112)

Toronto Blue Jays (+136) vs. New York Yankees (-162) Total: 8.5 (O -108, U -112)

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees will kick off a crucial four-game series tonight from Yankee Stadium. Neither of these clubs has been playing great baseball at the moment, but a walk-off grand slam from Josh Donaldson, last night against the Tampa Bay Rays, could get the Bronx Bombers back on track. The Blue Jays enter this series in a tie for the second Wild Card spot in the American League and have posted a 3-7 record over their past ten games, while the Yankees still own a ten-game advantage in the AL East and are also 3-7 over that same sample size.

Pitching hasn’t been a strong suit for either side of late, and there’s certainly the potential for many runs to be scored by these high-powered offenses. The opening pitching matchup will feature Jose Berrios of the Blue Jays taking on Frankie Montas of the Yankees. Berrios owns an 8-5 record with a 5.61 ERA and 108 strikeouts, while Montas is 4-9 with a 3.59 ERA and 115 strikeouts. Things haven’t been great for Berrios away from the Rogers Center in 2022, where he has compiled a 7.50 ERA in 11 starts. In addition, he’s already faced the Yankees twice this year, pitching ten and 1/3 innings while allowing eight earned runs.

After signing a big ticket with the Blue Jays in the offseason, Berrios hasn’t performed up to expectations and has been dismal on the road. That doesn’t bode well for him in this start, and if yesterday’s offensive outburst by the Yankees wakes up their bats, things won’t get better for him in this contest tonight. The Yankees are currently listed at +128 on the run line, and there’s a lot to like about that price.

Best Bet: Yankees run line (+128)