White Sox's Tim Anderson Set to Begin Rehab Assignment

It’s been a trying start to the season for the Chicago White Sox. The reigning AL Central Champions entered the 2022 campaign as betting favorites to repeat as division winners. The White Sox came out of the gates slow, and an injury to Tim Anderson stalled their momentum at the end of May.

However, Anderson is nearing a return to the lineup, set to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tim Anderson is scheduled to begin his injury rehabilitation assignment Tuesday with @KnightsBaseball per Tony La Russa. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 12, 2022

Chicago faltered without their starting shortstop, going 4-7 since May 31. Anderson remains an integral part of the White Sox lineup, leading the team in on-base plus slugging percentage and hits.

Danny Mendick has stepped into the starter’s role at short, with Anderson unavailable. Mendick has filled in admirably but will be relegated to bench duty when Anderson returns.

The White Sox are going for the series win against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook has them installed as -148 favorites in today’s rubber match.