Why Are Cubs (-138) Favored Over Padres (+118) Tonight?

Amid an eight-game losing streak, their longest of the season, the Chicago Cubs have no business being favored against anyone at this point, never mind one of the best teams in the National League.
Chicago has been atrocious during this slide, scoring three runs or less in four of their setbacks. The pitching and defense have not been much better than the anemic offense. Chicago has allowed eight runs or more in four games during the slump, including 12 last night to the Padres.
The NL West-leading Padres have won seven of their past ten to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers, and only the New York Mets have more wins than the Friars in the National League. San Diego has scored the ninth most runs in the league and is in the top five in ERA (3.30) and WHIP (1.13).
Granted, if Chicago is going to win a game in this four-game series, tonight could be their best chance with Cy Young candidate Joe Musgrove (7-0, 1.50 ERA) on the bump tomorrow.
Ryan Weathers will make his season debut tonight, getting the call from Triple-A. While Weathers is no Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Sean Manaea, Mike Clevinger, or Musgrove, neither is Cubs starter Caleb Kilian.
Like Weathers, Kilian is also getting the call from the minors. The 25-year-old has just one big league start under his belt. Kilian went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 4th and allowed three earned runs, three hits, and two walks in a no-decision.
Expect both pitchers to allow runs tonight, with a game total approaching 12. While there isn’t a single hitter that jumps off the page in the Cubs lineup, you can bet Kilian has not faced a bat the like of Manny Machado down in Iowa.
