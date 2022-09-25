Will Aaron Judge Secure Record Tonight Against Red Sox?

The Major League Baseball season is winding down. Still, with the playoffs largely decided, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s home run chase has been the only thing capturing the nation’s attention.

Judge has sixty home runs, and all eyes are on his every at-bat in anticipation of him slugging numbers 61 and 62 and surpassing Roger Maris’ American League record.

The Yankees star is getting nearly all of the action in both popular home run betting markets. More than 90% of bets to hit a home run and 90% of the handle (amount of money wagered) in early betting have come in on Judge at the FanDuel Sportsbook. The same can be said for bets on hitting two home runs.

The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox tonight at 7:00 PM EST on ESPN for Sunday Night Baseball.

Brayan Bello takes the mound for the Red Sox. The Yankees have won six straight games and look for the four-game sweep of their rivals. The Pinstripes are -174 on the moneyline and +118 on the run line (-1.5), while Boston’s odds are +146 and -142 (+1.5). The total is 8 runs with extra juice (-115) towards the UNDER.

After tonight’s game, the Yankees take to the road for a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays and then come home for the final time for three games against Baltimore. They finish the season with four games in Texas against the Rangers.