Witt Jr, Trout Best American League Player Props August 31

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) to Hit a Home Run (+350)

The Kansas City Royals have done an excellent job of playing spoiler in the AL Central playoff race, and they’ll look to continue that with their matchup against the Chicago White Sox tonight. There hasn’t been much to be excited about with the White Sox, but these teams put on an offensive showing last night, which should carry over into this evening. Bobby Witt Jr is one player on the Royals that’s enjoyed a solid rookie season amidst the hype. The Royals shortstop has posted 18 home runs and 65 RBI. Witt Jr. and the Royals are set to face off with veteran righthander Lance Lynn of the White Sox, and it’s a matchup he’s fared well in. In six at-bats against Lynn, Witt Jr. has recorded two hits, including one homer, so there’s some value in targeting his home run price of +350.

Mike Trout (Angels) to Hit a Home Run (+240)

Even after underachieving in 2022, the Los Angeles Angels have put together a nice stretch of play of late. A big reason that the Angels have returned to a competitive state is because of Mike Trout. The Angels lineup was drastically missing Trout’s presence during his absence. Over the last week, he’s hit three home runs and tallied five RBI while owning a 1.013 OPS. Trout and the Angels are set to go up with one of the game’s best starting pitchers in Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees, but this hasn’t been a tough matchup for him. In 18 at-bats against Cole, Trout has hit .278 and has one home run, so it’s not a stretch to target his home run prop at +240.

Triston McKenzie (Guardians) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-132)

It’s been somewhat of a surprise to see the Cleveland Guardians’ success, but they have a strong rotation and will send one of their best starters to the bump against the Baltimore Orioles tonight. Triston McKenzie fits perfectly into a young Guardians team building towards the future. Cleveland is ahead of schedule in their development and leads the division at the end of August. The Guardians righthander owns a 9-10 record, paired with a 3.17 ERA and 142 strikeouts. Over his past seven starts, McKenzie has struck out six or more batters in four, a trend that should continue tonight. McKenzie’s alternate strikeout total of six is currently listed at -132, and there’s some value attached to that price against an Oriole’s team that strikes out at the 11th highest rate in MLB.