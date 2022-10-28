World Series Game 1: Phillies Keep Dancing on Their Own

The Philadelphia faithful have waited patiently (with aggravation) for their Phillies to return to October for 11 years. Everyone wrote them off back when Joe Girardi was fired on June 1st after a 22-29 record, but they’ll face off against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series tonight.

What a world! The notion has always been Philly vs. Everybody where I come from, but now it’s Everybody vs. Houston which has the Phillies’ Cinderella run hoping for a prince charming ending with a trophy on Broad Street.

Phillies @ Astros Game Information

Location: Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX Time: 8:03 p.m. ET | TV: Fox

Philadelphia deserves to be underdogs in this series, as FanDuel lists Houston as a -190 series favorite, and no Philly bias will try to prove otherwise. Still, the Phillies would much rather remain the hot team, as Aaron Nola takes the mound to face Justin Verlander in Game 1 tonight.

The Astros have gone 7-0 these playoffs, led by dominant pitching from the starting rotation and bullpen, as they’ve allowed two or fewer runs in five of the victories. A complete lineup with weapons scattered throughout has done their part all season, as Jeremy Pena has had an October to remember while key bats Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker have struggled.

Philly’s offense has been resilient and clutch from top to bottom, with Bryce Harper leading the way (.419 through 11 games). Five homers from Rhys Hoskins and a .375 OBP from Kyle Schwarber have also been pivotal. This talented squad has come together when it matters most.

Phillies @ Astros Game Odds on FanDuel

Moneyline: Phillies (+138) | Astros (-164)

Phillies (+138) | Astros (-164) Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (-166) | Astros -1.5 (+138)

Phillies +1.5 (-166) | Astros -1.5 (+138) Total: Over 6.5 (-124) | Under 6.5 (+102)

A lot has been made about the Astros’ perfect postseason. When was the last time they lost? That would be to Nola, who took a perfect game into the seventh inning en route to the Phillies popping champagne for their playoff-clinching victory on October 3rd.

A well-rested Nola is exactly what Philadelphia needs. In his career, in 94 starts with four days rest Nola has a 4.26 ERA, which drops significantly down to 3.09 in 109 starts with five or more days rest.

Houston’s Verlander will win the Cy Young Award fresh off of an almost robotic 39-year-old campaign with a 1.75 ERA. This will be his eighth World Series appearance that spans three different decades, and in the seven previous outings, Verlander has gone 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA.

Yikes, for Houston, great for Phillies fans and backers. Given questionable Verlander performances, Nola’s excellence, and the team of destiny narrative going full steam, the Phillies look to be live dogs at +138.

Phillies @ Astros Picks and Parlays on FanDuel

Phillies ML (+138) | Nola OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-118)

Nola 6+ Strikeouts + Phillies to Win (+260)

Bryce Harper 2+ Total Bases (+115) | Phillies OVER 3 Runs (+100)

Verlander 10 Strikeouts + Astros to Win (+1400)

Nola has pitched at least six innings in 28 starts this season and recorded six-plus strikeouts in 25 (89%). Rob Thomson will ride a well-rested Nola as long as he carries them, which would open a great opportunity for him to reach the six-strikeout mark.

Additionally, a strong performance that puts the Phillies in a position to win would almost certainly need to have Nola record at least six strikeouts, offering value to a +280 parlay.

Harper’s run might be one of the best in postseason history. He has batted .419 with five homers and 11 RBIs. In nine of 11 games (82%), he’s totaled 2+ bases. The Phillies have eclipsed three runs in eight postseason games (73%). If you are buying into Verlander’s evident World Series woes, the Phillies team total has a clear upside at plus odds.

Verlander has recorded double-digit strikeouts in two of his last three starts as a high-upside hedge bet. If he makes this three of four tonight, it is almost certain that Houston will go up 1-0.