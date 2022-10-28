World Series Game 1: Phillies vs. Astros Best Bets

The World Series is set to kick off later tonight, with the Houston Astros playing host to the Philadelphia Phillies from Minute Maid Park.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies (+140) vs. Houston Astros (-166) Total: 6.5 (O -124, U +102)

For the second consecutive season and fourth over the last six years, the Houston Astros are set to suit up for the Fall Classic. The same can’t be said for the Philadelphia Phillies, who’ll try and replicate what the Atlanta Braves did last year in this same situation. There was a big gap between these two teams in the regular season, with the Astros winning 106 games and the Phillies sitting with just 87, crawling into the playoffs as the final Wild Card team in the National League.

Pitching will be a key storyline in this series, and both teams are throwing their ace to the hill in this opening matchup. The Phillies will send right-hander Aaron Nola to the mound, while the Astros counter with righty Justin Verlander. Nola was dominant during the regular season and has a 2-1 record this postseason with a 3.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts. Verlander has a 1-0 record with a 6.30 ERA and 14 punchouts.

Something noteworthy to follow is how much Verlander has struggled in the World Series. The righty has made seven career starts on the big stage, tallying an 0-6 record with a 5.68 ERA. There’s a point where the sample size is no longer small, and it starts to become a trend. There’s a disconnect for him on the mound when he gets this deep into the postseason, making it difficult to trust him and the Astros in this spot. There’s likely some value with the visiting Phillies on the moneyline, priced at a reasonable +140.

Best Bet: Phillies moneyline (+140)

There’s more value looking at the under, with the line set at 6.5 and +102. This is a relatively low total for Game 1, but it isn’t surprising considering the elite arms set to start. There’s potential that both pitch gems, but this number doesn’t sit right and feels like there’s potential for some sneaky offense. As a result, it’s hard to avoid not targeting the over 6.5, which is priced at -124.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-124)

The final box score might not look like it when everything is said and done, but the pitching duel tonight could be tremendous. The Phillies and Astros have some high-caliber arms in their rotation and will create compelling pitching matchups. Nola finished his regular season on October 3 against these same Astros, which helped the Phillies clinch their playoff spot. In that performance, he struck out nine batters over six and 2/3 innings. We’re not expecting those totals in this contest, but it’s hard to fade his strikeout prop, currently set at 5.5 and priced at -118.

Best Prop: Aaron Nola Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-118)