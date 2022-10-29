World Series Game 2: Phillies vs. Astros Best Bets

Game 2 of the World Series is set to kick off tonight, with the Houston Astros playing host to the Philadelphia Phillies from Minute Maid Park.

Philadelphia Phillies (+120) vs. Houston Astros (-142) Total: 7 (O-110, U-110)

A dramatic Game 1 saw the Philadelphia Phillies erase a 5-0 deficit and stun the Houston Astros 6-5 in extra innings. The Phillies held true to their Cinderella narrative despite falling behind early. They fought back against one of the best starters in the game and arguably the league’s most dominant bullpen.

After winning 106 games during the regular season, you can be sure that the Astros will have a response of their own tonight, but the Phillies made it clear that they won’t go away gently into the Southeast Texas night. The Phils have made every indication that they will be a tough out in the Fall Classic.

After Game 1 was highlighted by both aces getting tagged, we’re set to be treated to another high-quality matchup on the mound. The visiting Phillies send right-hander Zack Wheeler to the bump while the Astros counter with lefty Framber Valdez. Both starters were dynamite during the regular season and carried that success into the playoffs. Wheeler has posted a 1-1 record with a 1.78 ERA, while Valdez is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA. Both of these starters have been difference-makers, and that should be no different again tonight in Game 2.

The Phillies proved in Game 1 that there will be value in their price as road underdogs, but it’s difficult to envision a world where the Astros head to Philadelphia down 2-0 in this series. It’s essentially a wash on the mound with these starters, but it’s easier to trust the Astros bullpen once these pitchers are out of the game. As a result, there’s value present here in looking toward the home side at -142 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Astros moneyline (-142)

Game 1 saw the two teams combine for eleven runs, with the total set at 6.5, while tonight’s Game 2 currently has the line set at seven. Not only did Game 1 go to extra innings, but neither starter went deep into the game, leaving questions about which arms would be available in each respective bullpen. The Astros are undoubtedly deeper in that department, but that doesn’t mean we can erase the concerns of some arms potentially working on back-t0-back days. Of course, it’s the World Series, and you want to leave everything on the field, but you don’t want to put pitchers in positions they’re set up to fail in. These starters should go deeper into the game than last night’s openers, but don’t be surprised if the bats stay hot. Siding with the value of going over seven should be attractive to bettors at -110.

Best Bet: Over seven (-110)

One of the top pitchers in the National League has helped lead the Phillies to the World Series, and he’s someone that we can target tonight with one of his player props. During Game 1, the Astros struck out five times, which included five from the Phillies starter, despite Aaron Nola not going deep in the game. Wheeler should be able to give the Phillies more length in this Game 2, and there’s a lot to like about looking toward his strikeout prop tonight. Throughout his four postseason starts during their run, Wheeler has struck out four, five, eight, and eight batters. That should leave you with confidence that he can exceed tonight’s total of 4.5, which is currently priced at -134.

Best Prop: Zack Wheeler Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-134)

