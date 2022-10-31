World Series Game 3: Astros vs. Phillies Best Bets

Game 3 of the World Series is set to kick off tonight, with the Houston Astros visiting the Philadelphia Phillies from Citizens Bank Park.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Houston Astros (-130) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (+110) Total: 8 (O -105, U -115)

The first two games of the World Series saw the Astros and Phillies win one, heading to The City of Brotherly Love with the series square. Each side has shown us a lot through two games, and there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding this important third matchup. We’ve seen both sides play to their strengths, and it will be compelling to see how they respond with the series shifting to Philadelphia. Still, the Astros enter this third game as favorites on the moneyline, where they own -130 odds, compared to the Phillies at +110. It’s no secret that beating Philadelphia in this rowdy atmosphere will be challenging, but the Astros are experienced enough in this setting that it shouldn’t phase them.

The visiting Astros are expected to send right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. to the bump, while the Phillies will counter with righty Noah Syndergaard. Throughout their respective playoff runs, McCullers Jr. has a 0-0 record with a 2.45 ERA and 13 strikeouts, while Syndergaard is also 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and four punchouts. It will be interesting to see how long these pitchers last in this ball game, knowing they should have short leashes.

McCullers Jr. has a dominant postseason track record, which should provide confidence in the Astros. The righty has pitched in 18 playoff games, starting 11, while also owning an impressive 2.77 ERA in those appearances. Even in a harsh atmosphere, it’s hard to avoid looking at the Astros’ moneyline at -130 in this matchup.

Best Bet: Astros moneyline (-130)

There hasn’t been much scoring through two games, with 11 runs scored in Game 1 and seven in Game 2. Game 3 takes us past the aces on both clubs, providing more potential for more runs to be scored. However, the bullpens did have an off day yesterday, so each side should be at full capacity. Even though it might not be the best pitching matchup on paper, both bullpens have been impressive and should see a lot of work. There’s likely some value in siding with the under eight at -115.

Best Bet: Under 8 (-115)

One of the biggest reasons the Phillies have continued to succeed in their Cinderella playoff run is Bryce Harper’s contributions. Harper posted a .924 OPS this season against right-handed pitching, which is what he will face tonight. He’s already given the Philadelphia faithful plenty to cheer about, and this is a matchup he should continue to thrive in, so there’s some value in targeting him to homer tonight at +360.

Best Prop: Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+360)