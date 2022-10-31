World Series Game 3 Preview: Home Field Advantage to Lift Phillies
Ben DiGiacomo
The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Houston Astros in the first World Series game at Citizens Bank Park since 2009, with an explosive crowd waiting for them in South Philly. Rob Thomson will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard while Dusty Baker is looking for Lance McCullers Jr. to steal back the home-field advantage.
Astros @ Phillies Game Information
Location: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia,
Time: 8:03 p.m. ET | TV: Fox
Syndergaard takes the ball to start tonight’s game after three postseason appearances out of the bullpen, where he only allowed a single run off three hits over 5.1 innings. We don’t expect significant limitations on Thor, as five-plus innings could be attainable if he remains composed.
He faced Houston twice this season with the Los Angeles Angels, with both a dominant and ugly outing to show for it.
Tonight will mark McCullers’s third start this postseason and eleventh total appearance this season. He’s looked dominant with a 2.27 ERA over eight regular season starts, with mixed results in his two postseason outings. He’ll be on extended rest tonight and has a previous look at Philly’s lineup from early October, where he held the Phils to one run over six innings.
Astros @ Phillies Game Odds on FanDuel
Moneyline: Phillies (+110) | Astros (-130)
Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (-156) | Astros -1.5 (+130)
Total: Over 8 (-105) | Under 8 (-115)
How much does home-field advantage matter in playoff baseball? The Phillies have gone 5-0 at Citizens Bank Park this postseason with 35 runs (7 per game). Emotions will be flying high, and the Phillies have already proven their ability to feed off it.
If the Phillies win this game, it will not be because Syndergaard and the bullpen outduel the Astros, whose offense has put up ten runs this World Series. The OVER has value at nearly even money, given the Phillies’ production at home this postseason.
Astros @ Phillies Picks on FanDuel
Phillies ML (+110) | Phillies ML, Over 8 (+281)
Over 8 (-105) | Phillies OVER 3.5 Total Runs (-112)
Lance McCullers Jr OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-116)
Kyle Schwarber HR (+330)
While I look for the Phils to come out on top, McCullers reaching six strikeouts is likely, a number he’s reached in seven of ten outings this season (70%), with the Phillies striking out eleven times in each of the first two games this series.
Kyle Schwarberhomered twice in two regular season games against Houston this year and nearly hit two home runs in the same at-bat on Saturday. Of Schwarber’s 46 homers this season, 36 came off right-handed pitching. With his recent potent bat, we like his odds to go yard.
