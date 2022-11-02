World Series Game 4 Preview: Phils' Offense Looking to Carry
Ben DiGiacomo
After a rainout on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies poured it on the Houston Astros last night in a 7-0 show of domination, leavingLance McCullers Jr. helpless on the mound. Five home runs from the Phillies lineup jolted Citizens Bank Park into a sustained frenzy.
Philadelphia turns to Aaron Nola to set up a potential championship clincher in Game 5. At the same time, the Astros counter with Cristian Javier as they look to ensure a return to Houston.
Astros @ Phillies Game Information
Location: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA
Time: 8:03 p.m. ET | TV: Fox
Philadelphia is now 6-0 this postseason in Citizens Bank Park, with 42 runs and a run differential of +27. The momentum has continued, with everyone contributing from the top to the bottom of the order, led by NLCS MVP Bryce Harper, the heavy frontrunner to take home the World Series MVP, currently at +180.
Houston’s horses have been holding them back as Yordan Alvarez is four for his last 32 at-bats, while Jose Altuve is batting .156 this postseason. Houston will need more than Kyle Tucker’s and Alex Bregman’s timely home runs to dig out of their 2-1 hole.
Astros @ Phillies Game Odds on FanDuel
Moneyline: Phillies (-108) | Astros (-108)
Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (-188) | Astros -1.5 (+155)
Total: Over 7.5 (-102) | Under 7.5 (-120)
Nola’s Game 1 performance sucked the life out of Philadelphia, briefly, when he dug his squad into a 5-0 hole. He struggled in his NLCS start as well but has typically bounced back. Five times before Game 1, Nola allowed five-plus earned runs, each time, he allowed one run or less in his next start.
Almost the forgotten man of Houston’s rotation, Cristian Javier had a stellar season with a 2.54 ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP. He might be the best number-four starter in baseball and had a scoreless start against the Yankees in the ALCS.
Astros @ Phillies Game Picks on FanDuel
Phillies ML (-108) | Phillies Total Runs OVER 3.5 (-106)
Aaron Nola 6+ Strikeouts, Phillies to Win (+195)
Pena 2+ Total Bases (+130) | Harper 2+ Total Bases (+135)
Assuming Nola has corrected his setbacks from Game 1 in the most important start of his life, he gets the nod over Javier by more than a slight margin. Combine the pitching edge with the evident home-field advantage, at near even money, and the Phils are the play to go up 3-1.
Averaging seven runs per game while being undefeated at home this postseason leads to incredible value for the 3.5 total run line to be eclipsed. Even though the Astros have out-hit the Phillies in two of three games (by one hit), we like the upside for Philly to out-hit Houston at +150 odds.
Jeremy Pena has recorded 2+ total bases in two of three games this series and has been swinging a potent bat in the playoffs. Harper has batted .382 and had 2+ total bases in 11 of 14 games (79%) this postseason, including five of six games at home (83%). Getting both players at plus-value to reach the two total bases looks to be a great value.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.