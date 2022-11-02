World Series Game 4 Preview: Phils' Offense Looking to Carry

After a rainout on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies poured it on the Houston Astros last night in a 7-0 show of domination, leaving Lance McCullers Jr. helpless on the mound. Five home runs from the Phillies lineup jolted Citizens Bank Park into a sustained frenzy.

Philadelphia turns to Aaron Nola to set up a potential championship clincher in Game 5. At the same time, the Astros counter with Cristian Javier as they look to ensure a return to Houston.

Astros @ Phillies Game Information

Location: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA

Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA Time: 8:03 p.m. ET | TV: Fox

Philadelphia is now 6-0 this postseason in Citizens Bank Park, with 42 runs and a run differential of +27. The momentum has continued, with everyone contributing from the top to the bottom of the order, led by NLCS MVP Bryce Harper, the heavy frontrunner to take home the World Series MVP, currently at +180.

Houston’s horses have been holding them back as Yordan Alvarez is four for his last 32 at-bats, while Jose Altuve is batting .156 this postseason. Houston will need more than Kyle Tucker’s and Alex Bregman’s timely home runs to dig out of their 2-1 hole.

Astros @ Phillies Game Odds on FanDuel

Moneyline: Phillies (-108) | Astros (-108)

Phillies (-108) | Astros (-108) Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (-188) | Astros -1.5 (+155)

Phillies +1.5 (-188) | Astros -1.5 (+155) Total: Over 7.5 (-102) | Under 7.5 (-120)

Nola’s Game 1 performance sucked the life out of Philadelphia, briefly, when he dug his squad into a 5-0 hole. He struggled in his NLCS start as well but has typically bounced back. Five times before Game 1, Nola allowed five-plus earned runs, each time, he allowed one run or less in his next start.

Almost the forgotten man of Houston’s rotation, Cristian Javier had a stellar season with a 2.54 ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP. He might be the best number-four starter in baseball and had a scoreless start against the Yankees in the ALCS.

Astros @ Phillies Game Picks on FanDuel

Phillies ML (-108) | Phillies Total Runs OVER 3.5 (-106)

(-108) | (-106) Aaron Nola 6+ Strikeouts, Phillies to Win (+195)

(+195) Pena 2+ Total Bases (+130) | Harper 2+ Total Bases (+135)

Assuming Nola has corrected his setbacks from Game 1 in the most important start of his life, he gets the nod over Javier by more than a slight margin. Combine the pitching edge with the evident home-field advantage, at near even money, and the Phils are the play to go up 3-1.

Averaging seven runs per game while being undefeated at home this postseason leads to incredible value for the 3.5 total run line to be eclipsed. Even though the Astros have out-hit the Phillies in two of three games (by one hit), we like the upside for Philly to out-hit Houston at +150 odds.

Jeremy Pena has recorded 2+ total bases in two of three games this series and has been swinging a potent bat in the playoffs. Harper has batted .382 and had 2+ total bases in 11 of 14 games (79%) this postseason, including five of six games at home (83%). Getting both players at plus-value to reach the two total bases looks to be a great value.

