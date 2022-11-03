World Series Game 5 Preview: Is Embarrassment Enough?

Game 5 of the Fall Classic is set between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros tonight in South Philly after a demoralizing blow to the Cinderella run where the Astros combined for a no-hitter. Just the second in World Series history and the first of its kind.

Alex Bregman broke it open with a two-run double, with multi-hit games from Yuli Gurriel and Jeremy Pena a driving force. The beauty of baseball is the following night offers the opportunity to rewrite the narrative. That applies to Philly’s offense as well as Houston’s ace.

Astros @ Phillies Game Information

Location: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA

Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA Time: 8:03 p.m. ET | TV: Fox

While the Astros were unhittable, Aaron Nola struggled to survive, taking a massive hit to the Phillies bullpen that they needed to be ready for tonight behind Noah Syndergaard.

Being at a severe pitching disadvantage and the embarrassment of being no-hit at home in the World Series puts the onus on Bryce Harper and Co. to respond. His strong postseason must continue if the Phillies are to avoid going back to Houston on the brink of elimination.

Astros @ Phillies Game Odds on FanDuel

Moneyline: Phillies (+132) | Astros (-156)

Phillies (+132) | Astros (-156) Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (-130) | Astros -1.5 (+108)

Phillies +1.5 (-130) | Astros -1.5 (+108) Total: Over 7.5 (-105) | Under 7.5 (-115)

Justin Verlander returns to the mound tonight looking to give his squad a 3-2 lead heading back home for a potential championship-clinching game. Verlander can quiet the chatter about his embarrassing World Series record, which now sits at 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight appearances.

The weight on Syndergaard’s shoulders grew with last night’s defeat and bullpen usage, five arms over five innings. Syndergaard has been serviceable over three postseason appearances where he has only allowed one run over 5.1 innings, but tonight will be a different beast.

Can they push Thor a little further, or could Yordan Alvarez’s second turn in the lineup force Rob Thomson’s hand? A day off on Friday will allow both clubs to manage the bullpens aggressively.

Astros @ Philles Picks on FanDuel

Over 7.5 Runs (-105) | Pena 2+ Total Bases (+100)

Schwarber HR, Phillies ML (+530)

Harper HR, Phillies ML (+608)

Between a shaky Syndergaard and Verlander’s World Series woes, we’re looking to the over in this one. These are two potent offenses that can score runs in bunches and put crooked numbers on the scoreboard.

Choosing a side, I’d lean slightly toward the Phillies as a live dog, given the embarrassment of last night and home-field advantage, but it might be wiser to root for both offenses.

If the Phillies re-take the lead in this back-and-forth series, we’re looking at value with the long ball. In the four games this postseason where Kyle Schwarber has homered, the Phils are 4-0. In the six games for Harper, the Phils are 6-0. Targetting these left-handed sluggers to inject life into the Phils’ chances has some value.

We continue to cash tickets with Jeremy Pena, so why stop? He has recorded 2+ total bases in three of four games this series and seven of eleven times this postseason.

