World Series Game 6: Phillies vs. Astros Best Bets

Game 6 of the World Series kicks off tonight, with the Houston Astros playing host to the Philadelphia Phillies from Minute Maid Park.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies (+124) vs. Houston Astros (-146) Total: 7 (O+104, U-128)

The Houston Astros will have a chance to win the World Series tonight in their home ballpark as they enter Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead. After the Phillies went up 2-1 in the series, the Astros have shown their experience and clawed back, winning two straight games and giving them a pair of opportunities at home to finish the job.

This is the Astros fourth World Series appearance over the last six years, and you can see that already playing a factor in their favor with how they’ve responded to adversity in this matchup. The lines have typically been a little tighter in the previous games, but the Astros have taken complete control and should have an advantage on the bump tonight. The Phillies are listed as the underdogs at +124 on the moneyline, while the Astros are priced at -146. That shouldn’t be a surprise with what we’ve seen from these teams, but there’s still potential value in both sides of the equation.

The pitching matchup for Game 6 will feature another high-quality duel, with Zack Wheeler of the Phillies set to take on Framber Valdez of the Astros. Both of these arms have been dominant in the postseason and already made a start in this series, with Valdez pitching 6.1 innings while allowing one earned run and striking out nine in a Game 2 victory. Wheeler was opposite Valdez in that matchup, which saw him pitch five innings and allow four earned runs. Wheeler has been much better on more rest, especially with some of the injuries he’s been dealing with. Six days’ rest could help him regain the dominant stuff he was missing in the first matchup this series.

It’s not unprecedented for the Astros to lose Games 6 and 7 at home, which transpired when they dropped the World Series to the Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series. In saying that, it’s hard to bet against what Valdez has shown us in this postseason, meaning the Astros sealing things at home tonight in Game 6 is the direction, we’ll be looking in.

Best Bet: Astros moneyline (-146)

During the second matchup of this series, where both of these arms collided, seven total runs were scored, meaning it shouldn’t exactly be a surprise to see the total set for tonight at seven. Wheeler has posted a 2.67 ERA in the postseason, while Valdez is sitting with a 1.42 ERA. It’s not hard to envision a world where Valdez has a similar start to the one he recorded in Game 2, while you should expect more from Wheeler in this do-or-die game for the visiting Phillies. With that combination in mind, plus both bullpens rested, it’s not hard to envision a low-scoring affair, so targeting the under at -128 has some value.

Best Bet: Under seven (-128)

With a dominant Astros bullpen and an off day yesterday, you can understand why there’s some plus-money value on Framber Valdez’s strikeout prop tonight. The team won’t be shy to go to one of the most dominant bullpens in the league early in this matchup at any sign of trouble, but Valdez has just been a consistent threat that loves pitching deep into ballgames. He has the swing-and-miss stuff that should give you confidence in him to strike out seven or more batters in this contest if he has the luxury of going deep, meaning there’s value in targeting that number at +124.

Best Prop: Framber Valdez Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+124)