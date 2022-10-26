World Series Preview: Destiny Meets Goliath

Destiny meets goliath as the Philadelphia Phillies have climbed out of the Wild Card in the National League to face off against the top seed in the American League, the Houston Astros. Nineteen wins separated the clubs in the regular season, but sometimes a hot team beats the better team.

Something the Astros know too well about as they fell to the 88-win Atlanta Braves in last year’s Fall Classic. Does Rob Thomson and Co. have enough to keep their Cinderella story going, or will the clock strike midnight?

The Astros have gone a clean 7-0 in the 2022 postseason, with their pitching leading the way (1.88 ERA). Both squads have a sub-1.00 WHIP, with the Phillies team ERA 3.06. Philadelphia’s resilient and overpowering lineup has sparked this memorable run even more than pitching.

Phillies vs. Astros Series Odds on FanDuel

Game 1 / Series Parlay: Phillies Game 1 / Phillies Series (+300)

Phillies Game 1 / Phillies Series (+300) Correct Score: Phillies 4-2 (+500)

Phillies 4-2 (+500) Correct Score After 3 Games: Phillies 2-1 (+185)

Aaron Nola is trending toward being the Phillies’ Game 1 starter, with Justin Verlander going for the Astros with Houston a -164 favorite. Verlander’s Fall Classic woes cannot be overlooked, as he is 0-6 over seven World Series appearances in his career with a 5.68 ERA.

Nola pitched the Phillies into the playoffs in Houston of all places, and he might have had his best and most important (at the time) outing of his MLB career, where he was perfect through six innings. The Phillies are live dogs in Game 1, putting them in a great position to bring the trophy home.

With Zack Wheeler entering the fold in Game 2, the Phillies can trot out their aces in four of the series’ first six games. As much fun as it would be for the Phillies to win it at home in Games 4 or 5, that doesn’t look too realistic, and they would then be left with Ranger Suarez in Game 7.

If you are optimistic about the Phils’ chances of taking down the Astros, Wheeler on the mound in Game 6 looks to be the likeliest spot for the champagne to be popped at +500 odds.

The goal for the Phillies will be to steal a game in Houston and then come home to a rocking Citizens Bank Park, where standing-room-only tickets currently hover around $1000.

Nola and Wheeler give the Phillies an optimal opportunity to steal that game to come home for Game 3, where the Phillies have been undefeated this postseason in an intimidating atmosphere with adrenaline at its peak.

Phillies vs. Astros Player Props on FanDuel

Most Home Runs Harper (+430) | Hoskins (+650) | Pena (+2000)

Most Total Bases Harper (+430) | Pena (+1000)

Most Hits Bregman (+650) | Harper (+700) | Gurriel (+1000)

World Series MVP Harper (+650) | Wheeler (+1900) Bregman (+1200) | Pena (+1800)



Bryce Harper and Jeremy Pena are two bats we’re targeting with our player props, given their strong postseasons. Harper’s 8th-inning home run on Sunday speaks for itself, and he’s batting .419 this postseason with 18 hits, including six doubles and five homers. He’s the best player on the planet right now and will look to continue carrying all of Philadelphia.

Not to be overlooked, Pena has had an incredible postseason where he leads the Astros with six extra-base hits in seven postseason games. With his props not juiced as much as they should be, if he continues to stay hot, he could very well be a breadwinner in a week and a half.



Houston’s Alex Bregman also has put together a strong postseason where he is batting .333 but doesn’t offer as much value given his status. Yuli Gurriel provides intriguing value in the hits market at +1000, as he’s delivered 11 hits in seven games.

If you’re looking for a pitcher to back, Wheeler has been spectacular this postseason with a 0.51 WHIP in four starts. Correlating our Phillies’ 4-2 bet with Wheeler for MVP at +1900 makes sense, as the Phillies will likely need two gems from their ace to take home the trophy in six.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.