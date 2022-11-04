World Series Weekend Preview: Destiny Down for the Count?

The Houston Astros took Game 5 in dramatic fashion as they hold a 3-2 series lead heading back home. The Philadelphia Phillies offense was handed opportunities with RISP but failed to capitalize against Justin Verlander and a strong Astros bullpen when it was most critical.

Additionally, stout defense by Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick in timely late-game spots sucked the life out of a rallying Citizens Bank Park. Houston is listed as a -550 to take home the series, with Philadelphia as a +450 underdog.

Phillies @ Astros Game Information

Game 6, Saturday & Game 7, Sunday (If Necessary)

Location: Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX Time: 8:03 p.m. ET | TV: Fox

The Phillies’ offensive performance over the past two games has been a shell of itself and couldn’t come at a more inopportune time. Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos continue to disappoint, while Hoskins’s glove isn’t doing him any favors. Jayme Hoskins can only buy fans so many beers!

For the Astros, rookie Jeremy Pena leads his ballclub night after night, as he had a three-hit game, including the go-ahead homer in Game 5. The rest of the lineup is littered with talent, and we’re still waiting on Yordan Alvarez’s World Series moment.

Phillies @ Astros Game 6 Odds on Fanduel

Moneyline: Phillies (+126) | Astros (-148)

Phillies (+126) | Astros (-148) Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (-188) | Astros (+155)

Phillies +1.5 (-188) | Astros (+155) Total: Over 7 (-105) | Under 7 (-115)

The Astros are trotting out Framber Valdez in Game 6 to attempt to bring the series home after a sensational Game 2, where he allowed a single run over 6.1 innings. Rob Thomson spoke of fatigue affecting Zack Wheeler, and he is likely combatting a knee injury after getting pelted with a line drive, so the Phillies hope six days of rest will do the trick.

In a potential Game 7, Ranger Suarez would be the starter for Philadelphia, while Lance McCullers will have the opportunity to re-write the narrative after his dreadful Game 3. Aaron Nola, Cristian Javier, and possibly even an inning of Verlander could be available with all hands on deck.

Game 7… what gets better than that?

Phillies @ Astros Game 6 Picks on FanDuel

Pena 2+ Total Bases (+115) | Valdez OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+114)

Valdez 9+ Strikeouts, Astros to Win (+650)

First Half Run Line UNDER 3.5 (-108)

Pena’s total base prop remains at plus money, and he has smashed it in four of five games this series. Why change what is working? Valdez had at least nine Ks in three of his last four starts, while the Phills average nearly 12 strikeouts per game this series, offering value to this prop at plus money.

If we pair how Valdez has looked with how Wheeler should perform, there appears to be great value in the first half going under 3.5 runs as two aces will shove back and forth.

Given how exceptional he’s been at the plate and in the field, Pena, at plus money, feels like great value to take home the MVP. Even though he’s the run-away favorite, if Valdez tosses an absolute gem, that would be two in six games, putting him in the conversation (+1000) to win MVP.

Phillies @ Astros Series Picks on FanDuel

Pena MVP (+110) | Valdez MVP (+1000)

Phillies to Win World Series (+450)

Touting the Phillies is less about Game 6 and more about the value if they get to Game 7, as they’ll have a pitching advantage with McCullers slated to start against a confident Suarez. Let’s not forget Houston lost Games 6 & 7 at home to the Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series.