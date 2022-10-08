X-rays on Jays' George Springer Come Back Negative

Springer was hit on the wrist by a pitch late in the game Friday by Andres Munoz of the Seattle Mariners. Springer was able to finish the game but was taken for tests to ensure there were no fractures or broken bones. Although the tests came up negative, that does not mean Springer will be in the lineup for what could be the final game of the season for the Jays on Saturday. That will likely depend on the amount of swelling in that wrist and if Springer can swing a bat without restrictions.
Saturday is a must-win for the Jays after they were shut out by the Mariners in the opener of their three-game playoff series Friday, 4-0.
The Jays will try to stave off elimination with Kevin Gausman on the hill Saturday, while the Mariners go with former Jay Robbie Ray. Toronto is +130 (-1.5) on the run line and -162 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
