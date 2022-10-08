X-rays on Jays' George Springer Come Back Negative

X-rays show no fractures for George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays, Shi Davidi of Canadian sports network Sportsnet.ca reports.

X-rays were negative on George Springer’s wrist, says John Schneider. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) October 7, 2022

Springer was hit on the wrist by a pitch late in the game Friday by Andres Munoz of the Seattle Mariners. Springer was able to finish the game but was taken for tests to ensure there were no fractures or broken bones. Although the tests came up negative, that does not mean Springer will be in the lineup for what could be the final game of the season for the Jays on Saturday. That will likely depend on the amount of swelling in that wrist and if Springer can swing a bat without restrictions.

Saturday is a must-win for the Jays after they were shut out by the Mariners in the opener of their three-game playoff series Friday, 4-0.