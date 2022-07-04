Xander Bogaerts OUT of Red Sox Lineup Monday

As MLB.com reports, Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts is out for Monday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays due to a left thigh laceration.
Bogaerts suffered the ailment in Sunday’s 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs, requiring seven stitches. The injury occurred at second base on a steal attempt by Chicago’s Willson Contreras, the 30-year-old’s cleat accidentally catching Bogaerts’ thigh while sliding ahead of the tag. Bogaerts is currently listed as day-to-day.
The 29-year-old is having another outstanding season, slashing .318/.391/.456 with six home runs, 31 RBI, and 47 runs scored.
Replacing Bogaerts at short will be 27-year-old Christian Arroyo. Arroyo has appeared in 38 games for the Red Sox this season and is hitting .218 with four home runs and 13 RBI.
Boston has two wins in its past six games and sits second in the AL East (13.5 GB of the New York Yankees) while holding down one of the three AL Wild Card Spots.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.