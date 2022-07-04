Xander Bogaerts OUT of Red Sox Lineup Monday

As MLB.com reports, Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts is out for Monday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays due to a left thigh laceration.

Bogaerts suffered the ailment in Sunday’s 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs, requiring seven stitches. The injury occurred at second base on a steal attempt by Chicago’s Willson Contreras, the 30-year-old’s cleat accidentally catching Bogaerts’ thigh while sliding ahead of the tag. Bogaerts is currently listed as day-to-day.

The 29-year-old is having another outstanding season, slashing .318/.391/.456 with six home runs, 31 RBI, and 47 runs scored.

Replacing Bogaerts at short will be 27-year-old Christian Arroyo. Arroyo has appeared in 38 games for the Red Sox this season and is hitting .218 with four home runs and 13 RBI.

Boston has two wins in its past six games and sits second in the AL East (13.5 GB of the New York Yankees) while holding down one of the three AL Wild Card Spots.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Red Sox at -120 on the moneyline for Monday’s matchup.