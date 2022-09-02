Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo Out Until At Least Tuesday

Rizzo will miss the entirety of the team’s series against the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend. It’s an important one as the Rays now sit just six games back of New York due to their average play out of the All-Star Break. They’ll have to fend off their biggest challengers in the AL East without their second-best power bat in the lineup.
In 2022, Rizzo is posting a .225 batting average, .339 on-base percentage, and .493 slugging rate. He is one of nine players currently in the MLB with 30 home runs. Tune back in early next week to see an update on Rizzo’s status.
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds
The New York Yankees are currently +110 on the moneyline against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night with the total set at 7.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
