Yankees 2B DJ LeMahieu Back in Lineup Thursday vs. Blue Jays

LeMahieu was unavailable due to a sore right toe but did return as a pinch hitter for one at-bat in Wednesday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He’s officially back in the starting lineup after missing three games and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Despite Wednesday’s walk-off grand slam win, the Yankees have won just four of their previous 16 games and need to have a strong series soon to keep the peace.
In 2022, LeMahieu has posted a .281 batting average, .382 on-base percentage, and .418 slugging rate across 105 games.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Odds
The New York Yankees are currently -164 on the moneyline against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
