Yankees Acquire OF Andrew Benintendi From Royals

On Friday night, Jack Curry of YES network reported that the New York Yankees acquired Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi in trade. The 28-year-old Benintendi was the Royal’s lone All-Star this season. He’ll head to the Bronx, hitting .320 with three homers and 39 RBI on the season. In return, the Royals received three prospects, Chandler Champlain, Beck Way, and TJ Sikkema.
Benintendi will benefit greatly from playing in the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium as he joins the best lineup in baseball. Initially, it was implausible that Benintendi would be traded to an American League East team because he is unvaccinated and would not be able to travel to Toronto. However, the word is that Benintendi has changed his stance and will get the vaccine upon joining the Yankees.
Word is, Benintendi has told folks he will get the vaccination. Trade is final, so Yankees must believe he will.
The trade has pulled the Yankees even with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best odds of winning the World Series. However, rumors are swirling that New York is far from done before the deadline. Another big splash could put them ahead of the Dodgers. So be sure to head over to Fanduel Sportsbook and grab them now.
