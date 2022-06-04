Yankees Activate Giancarlo Stanton from the Injured List

Giancarlo Stanton has been activated from the injured list by the New York Yankees on Saturday, the Yankees’ official website reports.

Stanton is back in the starting lineup at designated hitter and batting cleanup Saturday versus the Detroit Tigers. Stanton only spent the minimum amount of time on the IL with an ankle injury. The slugger may not have needed a stint on the IL, but with his injury history and the Yankees playing so well, they likely took the cautious route here and decided not to take any chances with a long-term injury. Miguel Andujar was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move. This season, Stanton has gotten off to a hot start for the Yankees with 11 home runs, 35 RBI, a .285 batting average, and has scored 15 runs in 40 games.

The Yankees will go for their fifth straight win Saturday versus the Tigers. Luis Severino will start for the Yankees while Beau Brieske will go for the Tigers. The Yankees are -162 (-1.5) on the run line and -320 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and under (-106).