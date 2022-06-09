Yankees, Angels American League Best Bets for June 9

There’s a solid board of action slated to kick off early this afternoon in the American League, and there’s plenty of substantial value to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the AL and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Yankees (-205) vs. Minnesota Twins (+172) Total: 8 (O-115, U-105)

The Minnesota Twins had no issues with Cy Young candidate Nestor Cortes in last night’s game, defeating the New York Yankees 8-1 and ending their seven-game win streak. That’s the good news; the bad news is the Twins will face another Cy Young contender tonight in Gerrit Cole. The runner-up for the last season’s Cy Young has only allowed more than two runs once over his past four starts. Cole and the Yankees will face Dylan Bundy. Cole has a 5-1 record with a 2.78 ERA and 81 strikeouts, while Bundy is sitting at 3-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 36 punchouts. Bundy spent a lot of time with the Baltimore Orioles to begin his career and has seen plenty of these Yankees. With his early-season struggles, this should be an area you can target. There isn’t a lot of value with the Yankees’ moneyline at -205, but with this lineup’s power and only scoring one run yesterday, expect a bounce-back effort from the Bronx Bombers. The Yankees can easily by multiple runs today, so consider the run line at -122.

Best Bet: Yankees run line -1.5 (-122)

Boston Red Sox (+108) vs Los Angeles Angels (-126) Total: 7.5 (O-114, U-106)

The Los Angeles Angels’ losing skid has to end at some point, right? The Angels have lost a team-record 14th straight after yesterday’s 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox. There hasn’t been a lot of good with this Angels team over that stretch, which saw manager Joe Maddon get canned. Adding to LA’s woes, Mike Trout left the game against the Red Sox on June 7 with groin tightness and hasn’t played since. With that in mind, tonight’s pitching matchup could be where the Angels have an advantage. Nick Pivetta of the Red Sox is set to face off with Shohei Ohtani of the Angels, with both pitchers being productive this season. Pivetta has a 5-4 record with a 3.50 ERA and 58 strikeouts, while Ohtani owns a 3-4 record with a 3.99 ERA and 65 punchouts. The Angels are favorites on the moneyline, and Ohtani is the perfect pitcher to have on the mound to try and end this skid. There’s still value in their current price of -126 on the moneyline, which should be considered in this series finale against the Red Sox.

Best Bet: Angels moneyline (-126)