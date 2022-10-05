Yankees, Astros American League Best Bets for October 5

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Yankees (-120) vs. Texas Rangers (+102) Total: 8 (O -105, U-115)

The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will conclude their regular seasons today from Globe Life Field. The Yankees opened the three-game series with a 5-4 victory, but the Rangers replied with a 3-2 win. Aaron Judge is coming off breaking the American League home run record last night, hitting his 62nd big fly of the season. The Yankees have already clinched the second seed in the AL and have a bye in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Bronx Bombers have posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Rangers are 2-8 over that same sample size. With the Yankees getting one final tune-up before the postseason madness begins, there’s a sense you’ll see their usual lineup get regular at-bats as they’ll be off until next week.

Pitching has been more of a strength for the Yankees than the Rangers, which should be highlighted in this matchup. The visiting Yankees are expected to send right-hander Domingo German to the bump, while the Rangers will counter with righty Glenn Otto. The Yanks starter has posted a 2-4 record with a 3.31 ERA and 52 strikeouts, while Otto is 6-10 with a 4.72 ERA and 102 punchouts. Even with the Yankees being a much better club, they will only enter this matchup as -120 favorites on the moneyline.

We might not get a full game out of the Yankees starters, but there’s no doubt their moneyline price has value. New York will want to head into the postseason on a winning note, and there’s a lot to like from their perspective. As a result, looking towards the Yanks on the moneyline at -120 makes sense.

Best Bet: Yankees moneyline (-120)

Philadelphia Phillies (+158) vs. Houston Astros (-188) Total: 7.5 (O +100, U -122)

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are set to finish their three-game series tonight from Minute Maid Park. The visiting Phillies opened the series with a 3-0 victory before the Astros exploded offensively and dropped a 10-0 shutout on them yesterday. The Astros will want to finish their regular season on a high note, knowing they already have the top seed in the American League locked down. Philadelphia enters this matchup with a 4-6 record over their past ten games, while the Astros are 6-4 over that same stretch. The Phillies are locked into their playoff position as the third Wild Card team in the National League and will face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pitching has been a strength of both clubs this season, but there will be an interesting battle on the bump to conclude the regular season. Philadelphia is expected to send left-hander Bailey Falter to the bump, while the Astros will counter with a lefty of their own in Framber Valdez. Falter has posted a 6-4 record with a 3.90 ERA and 74 strikeouts, while Valdez has been in the AL Cy Young conversation and posted a 16-6 record with a 2.89 ERA and 184 punchouts. Even though the Astros lefty has posted elite numbers this year, he’s been struggling of late, and that could be bad news for the Astros entering the playoffs. The left-hander has posted a 4.18 ERA in September, allowing four and six earned runs over his last two starts.

Despite both starters having good numbers, there’s potential for a high-scoring matchup. The total for this game is set at 7.5, and it’s hard to look away from the over on this slate. The over 7.5 also carries better odds at +100, which warrants consideration.

Best Bet: Over 7.5 (+100)