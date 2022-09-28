Yankees Capture AL East Division

Aaron Judge remains in search of home run No. 61, but there was still plenty to celebrate for the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The Yankees officially captured the AL East Division and a first round-bye, downing the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2. It’s the Yanks’ 20th AL East crown in franchise history and first since 2019.

“What a year it’s been so far,” said Judge. We’re definitely not done, but this is a great first step into the ultimate goal: Going out there and winning the World Series.”

The 30-year-old finished the night with four walks as baseball fans anxiously await his record-tying and potentially record-breaking long ball.

“I’ll take four walks for a win every day,” Judge said. “This is a big moment.”

The Bronx Bombers close out their series with the Blue Jays on Wednesday before finishing up the regular season with matchups against the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Yankees at -124 on the moneyline.