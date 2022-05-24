Yankees Closer Aroldis Chapman "Likely" Headed to 15-Day IL

According to Yankees beat reporter Bryan Hoch, Aaron Boone delivered the bad news for fantasy owners this afternoon. Chapman is dealing with discomfort and an MRI Monday revealed the upside that he has no structural damage. The injury is being treated as tendinitis.
While Boone and the Yanks are giving the lefthander an extra day to see how he feels tomorrow, don’t expect to see him on the mound tonight against the Baltimore Orioles.
The 34-year-old Cuban leads the team and is fourth in the American League with nine saves on the season, but Chapman’s control can be an issue. He’s allowed 10 walks in 14 innings and has a chunky WHIP of 1.64.
Clay Holmes has been lights out this season and should take over the stopper role with Chapman out. Holmes has four saves to go along with a minuscule 0.42 ERA and 0.69 WHIP. He’s still available in around 30 percent of leagues, so snatch the dominant reliever up if he’s floating around your waiver wire.
New York is a big favorite in the Bronx tonight against the Orioles. The Yankees are -230 on the moneyline, but the -1.5 (-105) run line should be your play on FanDuel Sportsbook. The bats are due to come alive tonight after losing three straight, including last night’s opener against division doormat Baltimore.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.