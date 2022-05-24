Yankees Closer Aroldis Chapman "Likely" Headed to 15-Day IL

It looks like the New York Yankees will be without their closer for at least the next two weeks as Aroldis Chapman is dealing with an Achilles issue.

Aroldis Chapman is “likely” heading to the injured list, Aaron Boone said. However, they are planning to wait one more day before making the move. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 24, 2022

According to Yankees beat reporter Bryan Hoch, Aaron Boone delivered the bad news for fantasy owners this afternoon. Chapman is dealing with discomfort and an MRI Monday revealed the upside that he has no structural damage. The injury is being treated as tendinitis.

While Boone and the Yanks are giving the lefthander an extra day to see how he feels tomorrow, don’t expect to see him on the mound tonight against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 34-year-old Cuban leads the team and is fourth in the American League with nine saves on the season, but Chapman’s control can be an issue. He’s allowed 10 walks in 14 innings and has a chunky WHIP of 1.64.

Clay Holmes has been lights out this season and should take over the stopper role with Chapman out. Holmes has four saves to go along with a minuscule 0.42 ERA and 0.69 WHIP. He’s still available in around 30 percent of leagues, so snatch the dominant reliever up if he’s floating around your waiver wire.

