Yankees Closer Aroldis Chapman to Begin Rehab Assignment

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is set to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Friday. Chapman has missed the past month with an Achilles injury. During his absence, Clay Holmes has taken over the closer duties and been tremendous. Holmes currently has 12 saves to go along with a 0.53 ERA and 0.71 WHIP. Prior to his injury, Chapman was not nearly at Holmes’s level. Chapman is 0-2 with nine saves. He’ll return holding a 3.86 ERA with 15 strikeouts and ten walks over 14 innings pitched.

With Holmes pitching the way he is, it is a strong possibility that he retains the closer role even when Chapman returns. Chapman could be moved to another role, or they could share closing duties and allow manager Aaron Boone to play matchups. Regardless, any scenario that is not a full-time closer role hurts Chapman’s value going forward. Even if he is sharp, he may not get his job back unless Holmes falters and he is consistently sharp.