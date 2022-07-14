Yankees End Pursuit of Benintendi Over Vaccination Status
Doug Ziefel
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that it is unlikely that the New York Yankees will continue their pursuit of Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Benintendi is among the ten Royals who will miss their upcoming series in Toronto due to their vaccination.
This is potentially a big missed opportunity for Benintendi to be traded to a World Series contending team. He is having a tremendous season as he’s hitting .317 with three homers and 37 RBI. Those numbers were also good enough to earn him his first All-Star selection.
Kansas City Royals Betting Odds
The Royals are massive underdogs, replacing nearly half of their roster with players from Double-A and Triple-A. Toronto already outmatched them at full strength, but now this revamped roster must face Kevin Gausman in the series opener.
Lines have yet to come out as the Royals are yet to announce a starting pitcher, but once lines come out, it may be best to fade the Royals in every way possible. There’s no better site to do that on than Fanduel Sportsbook.
