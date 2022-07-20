Yankees Expected to Activate SP Domingo German

According to MLB.com, the New York Yankees are expected to activate pitcher Domingo German from the 60-day injured list before Thursday’s contest against the Houston Astros.
Due to right shoulder impingement, German has yet to pitch for the Yanks this season. The 29-year-old was impressive in his five minor league rehab starts, allowing just one run over 20.0 innings pitched while striking out 11.
German’s return comes at an opportune time as starter Luis Severino will be sidelined for two weeks due to a right lateral strain. Manager Aaron Boone has yet to officially confirm what German’s role will be, but it’s expected he’ll take Severino’s spot in the starting rotation – at least for now.
German last pitched for New York during the 2021 season, posting a 4-5 record, a 4.58 ERA, and 98 strikeouts in 22 appearances (18 starts).
FanDuel Sportsbook has yet to post the lines for Yankees versus Astros at the time of writing.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.