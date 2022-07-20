Yankees Expected to Activate SP Domingo German

According to MLB.com, the New York Yankees are expected to activate pitcher Domingo German from the 60-day injured list before Thursday’s contest against the Houston Astros.

Due to right shoulder impingement, German has yet to pitch for the Yanks this season. The 29-year-old was impressive in his five minor league rehab starts, allowing just one run over 20.0 innings pitched while striking out 11.

German’s return comes at an opportune time as starter Luis Severino will be sidelined for two weeks due to a right lateral strain. Manager Aaron Boone has yet to officially confirm what German’s role will be, but it’s expected he’ll take Severino’s spot in the starting rotation – at least for now.

German last pitched for New York during the 2021 season, posting a 4-5 record, a 4.58 ERA, and 98 strikeouts in 22 appearances (18 starts).

FanDuel Sportsbook has yet to post the lines for Yankees versus Astros at the time of writing.