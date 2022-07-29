Yankees Eyeing Smaller Markets in Potential Joey Gallo Trade

If the New York Yankees decide to deal struggling outfielder Joey Gallo ahead of August 2’s trade deadline, don’t expect it to be to a baseball mecca like the Bronx.

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media, the Yankees are eyeing smaller market teams in a potential Gallo trade. Per Kuty, the line of thinking stems from the belief that Gallo “could turn himself around in a city with less scrutiny.”

Teams rumored to be interested in acquiring the 28-year-old’s services are the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Texas Rangers. Acquired by New York before last year’s trade deadline, Gallo is in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his career, slashing a measly .159/.282/.339 with 12 home runs and 24 RBI, striking out 106 times over 233 at-bats.

With the Yanks recently acquiring fellow outfielder Andrew Benintendi, Gallo’s time in pinstripes appears all but over.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Yankees at -405 on the moneyline ahead of Friday’s contest against the Kansas City Royals.