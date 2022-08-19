Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Set to Begin Rehab Assignment

Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports that New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Saturday. Stanton will report to Double-A Somerset and will likely get reps as a DH. Stanton has been on the injured list since July 23 with an Achilles injury. The Yankees could use Stanton back as they have been on a downward spiral during his absence. The slugger was a big part of their lineup, hitting 24 home runs and driving in 61 runs in his All-Star first half.

New York Yankees Betting Odds

The Yankees will look to break out of their slump tonight as they need to even up their series against the Toronto Blue Jays. However, it will be no easy task as they will have to face Toronto’s ace, Kevin Gausman. The market is all over the Blue Jays as they opened as underdogs and are now -112 favorites on Fanduel Sportsbook.