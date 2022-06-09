Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Will Not Play Thursday vs. Twins

According to Edge Daily Lineups, New York Yankees star, Giancarlo Stanton is not in the lineup for Thursday night’s contest against the Minnesota Twins.

Fortunately, there is no word of any sort of injury, meaning it is likely just a routine day off for the slugger.

Stanton went 0-3 in Wednesday’s 8-1 loss. He also had a miserable time in the outfield, misplaying several fly balls in what was his first non-DH appearance since coming off the injured list on June 4.

“I’ve got to make those plays and put us in a better situation to not let the game break away,” said Stanton. “It wasn’t my best night out there…From my perspective, I was off by a few feet and thought I was closer to the wall. Those are mistakes that can’t happen.”

For the season, the 32-year-old is slashing .274/.333/.518 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 44 games.

Joey Gallo will man right field for the Yanks in Stanton’s absence.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Yankees at -220 on the moneyline for Thursday’s matchup against Minnesota.