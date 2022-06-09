Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Will Not Play Thursday vs. Twins

Fortunately, there is no word of any sort of injury, meaning it is likely just a routine day off for the slugger.
Stanton went 0-3 in Wednesday’s 8-1 loss. He also had a miserable time in the outfield, misplaying several fly balls in what was his first non-DH appearance since coming off the injured list on June 4.
“I’ve got to make those plays and put us in a better situation to not let the game break away,” said Stanton. “It wasn’t my best night out there…From my perspective, I was off by a few feet and thought I was closer to the wall. Those are mistakes that can’t happen.”
For the season, the 32-year-old is slashing .274/.333/.518 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 44 games.
Joey Gallo will man right field for the Yanks in Stanton’s absence.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Yankees at -220 on the moneyline for Thursday’s matchup against Minnesota.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.