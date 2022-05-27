Yankees IF DJ LeMahieu Remains Out of Lineup Against Rays

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been left out of the team’s lineup for Friday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays, per the team’s Twitter.

It’s LeMahieu’s fourth consecutive absence from the lineup as he recovers from a left wrist injury. Even with a slow start to the season, the three-time All-Star remains a vital part of the team’s batting order. Without LeMahieu in the lineup, beating the Rays on the road becomes more challenging. Reports revealed he took swings at batting practice before Thursday’s game, which is a good sign that LeMahieu will return sooner rather than later.

LeMahieu has posted a .250 batting average, a .329 on-base percentage, and a .375 slugging rate in 39 games this season. Gleyber Torres will shift over to second base for Friday.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds

The New York Yankees are currently +108 on the moneyline against the Tampa Bay Rays, with the total set at 7, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.