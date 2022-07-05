Yankees Massive Favorites to Capture AL East Crown
Zachary Cook
The New York Yankees have been the class of MLB through three months of the regular season and are monstrous favorites to win the AL East.
It’s difficult not to be impressed with the Yankees right now, who hold a 58-22 record entering their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. That record has them owning a 13-game lead on their competition in the AL East. It’s not like this division is bad, with the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays boasting quality rosters that should be playoff contenders.
Few people expected the Yankees to be the most consistent team this year, but they’ve gotten better starting pitching than anticipated, and their offense has lived up to the Bronx Bombers’ name.
Aaron Judge entered the season in a contract year and bet on himself, which appears to be a wise decision. Judge is the odds-on favorite to take home the AL MVP at -130 and has the numbers to back it up. He’s compiled a 3.5 WAR on the campaign, including 29 home runs, 59 RBI, and a .981 OPS. Judge finished last season with 39 home runs and is on pace to shatter that number, while also breaking his career-high of 52 back in 2017.
With Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes in the AL Cy Young conversation, it’s difficult to argue against whether or not what this Yankees team is doing is sustainable.
In addition, we’ll likely see the Yankees make more additions to an already talented roster ahead of the August 2 trade deadline. Pitching depth and another bat should be on the menu, knowing that this team won’t be afraid to pay the price for their 28th World Series banner.
If one team in the division had the firepower to overtake the Yankees, you’d likely look towards the Blue Jays, but they’ve underperformed at the midway point.
The Yankees own odds of -2000 to win the AL East, followed by the Blue Jays at +2000, the Red Sox at +3000, the Rays at +5000, and the Baltimore Orioles at +100000.
Tickets have been heading in the Blue Jays’ direction, where they currently lead the charge with 31.9%, followed by the Yankees with 22.6%, and the Red Sox with 20.5%.
The money has seen over 50% go towards the Yankees, where they currently sit with 58.4% of the handle. The Blue Jays hold 23.5% of the handle, while the Red Sox round out the top three with 8.7%.
The biggest liability for the book is currently the Baltimore Orioles.
Below are all five AL East teams’ odds to capture the division title this season from the BetMGM Sportsbook.
