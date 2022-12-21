Yankees Name Aaron Judge Team Captain

Judge is the 16th captain in Yankees history and the first since Derek Jeter, who donned the “C” from 2003 until his retirement in 2014.
“This is an incredible honor that I don’t take lightly,” Judge said at a news conference Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
It’s a well-deserved accomplishment, as Judge has undoubtedly become the face of the franchise. The 30-year-old recently signed a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain with the Yankees. This followed a historic 2022 campaign, which saw Judge slash a remarkable .311/.425/.686 with an AL record of 62 home runs en route to his first-career MVP award.
“It’s difficult to imagine the Yankees without Aaron,” said Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. “He’s a great Yankee on the field, off the field, leadership is off the charts.”
Judge’s next order of business will be helping to lead the Bronx Bombers to their first World Series title since 2009 (currently at +700 odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook)
