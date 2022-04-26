Yankees OF Aaron Hicks Placed on the Paternity Leave List

Overview

The New York Yankees announced on Twitter that Aaron Hicks had been placed on the paternity list.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andújar (#41) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

•Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the paternity list. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 26, 2022

Once a player is placed on the paternity list, they can miss up to three games, so Hicks should return to the Yankees’ lineup on Friday against the Kansas City Royals at the latest. Hicks has 12 hits in 44 at-bats for four RBI, one home run, and six runs this season. He’s hitting .273, with a .377 OBP, and a .718 OPS. In 2021, Hicks had 21 hits in 108 at-bats for 13 RBI, 13 runs, and four home runs. He hit .194, with a .294 OBP, and a .627 OPS.

New York is second in the AL East with a 10-6 record, 0.5 games back from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the New York Yankees are -290 against the Baltimore Orioles. Jordan Lyles will take the mound for the Orioles, while Luis Severino has the ball for the Yankees.