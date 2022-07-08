Yankees OF Aaron Judge Back in Lineup Friday vs. Red Sox

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (lower body) is back in the team’s lineup for Friday night’s matchup with the Boston Red Sox, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Aaron Judge returns to the #Yankees lineup tonight as the DH, batting second. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 8, 2022

Judge will be the team’s designated hitter likely out of precaution due to his lower-body injury. The Yankees will look to build on a 6-5 victory over the Red Sox on Thursday night, a win they were able to get without Judge in the lineup. New York’s dominant bats will face Boston’s Connor Seabold, who will be making his fourth career MLB start.

In 80 games this season, Judge has posted a .287 batting average, .366 on-base percentage, and .627 slugging rate. He is currently the odds-on favorite for American League MVP on the FanDuel Sportsbook at +100.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Odds

The New York Yankees are currently -168 on the moneyline against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night with the total set at 10, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.