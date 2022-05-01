Yankees OF Joey Gallo Absent From Lineup Sunday vs. Royals
Grant White
Overview
The New York Yankees submitted their lineup card for their series finale against the Kansas City Royals without their regular left fielder. Joey Gallo is being held out of Sunday’s matchup after being forced to leave early against the Royals on Saturday with a groin injury.
Andujar gets the start in left. No Gallo, who left last night’s game with left groin tightness https://t.co/ozAdN6E0Wb
The injury occurred in the fourth inning as Gallo sprinted out of the batter’s box, trying to beat a check-swing dribbler to the middle infield. The left fielder beat out the throw but departed soon after.
Tim Locastro replaced Gallo on Saturday; however, it’s Miguel Andujar in the starting lineup against Daniel Lynch this afternoon. Andujar has just one at-bat this season, coming off the bench as a late-inning replacement in the Yankees’ 12-2 extra-innings victory over the Royals on Friday.
New York can make it nine straight wins with a triumph over KC on Sunday. The odds are in their favor, as they enter the contest as -200 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.