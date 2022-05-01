Yankees OF Joey Gallo Absent From Lineup Sunday vs. Royals

Overview

The New York Yankees submitted their lineup card for their series finale against the Kansas City Royals without their regular left fielder. Joey Gallo is being held out of Sunday’s matchup after being forced to leave early against the Royals on Saturday with a groin injury.

Andujar gets the start in left. No Gallo, who left last night’s game with left groin tightness https://t.co/ozAdN6E0Wb — Erik Boland (@eboland11) May 1, 2022

The injury occurred in the fourth inning as Gallo sprinted out of the batter’s box, trying to beat a check-swing dribbler to the middle infield. The left fielder beat out the throw but departed soon after.

Tim Locastro replaced Gallo on Saturday; however, it’s Miguel Andujar in the starting lineup against Daniel Lynch this afternoon. Andujar has just one at-bat this season, coming off the bench as a late-inning replacement in the Yankees’ 12-2 extra-innings victory over the Royals on Friday.

New York can make it nine straight wins with a triumph over KC on Sunday. The odds are in their favor, as they enter the contest as -200 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.