Yankees Place Holmes on IL, LeMahieu Expected Back Thursday

The New York Yankees should gain a bat back as they lose an arm.

Clay Holmes was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to August 14th with a back issue. New York’s closer started experiencing tightness in his back during the team’s weekend series in Boston. The problem is more serious than initially thought, so the stopper will take a seat for a few weeks.

Because of injuries and others struggles, Holmes was thrust into the closer role in New York and ran with it. The 29-year-old leads the team with 17 saves to go along with a 2.39 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.

Aroldis Chapman will likely see most of the ninth-inning opportunities until at least Holmes returns.

DJ LeMahieu is expected to return to New York’s starting lineup when they start a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays tomorrow. LeMahieu has missed the past three games with a lingering right big toe issue. The 34-year-old could even be available off the bench for tonight’s series finale against Tampa.

