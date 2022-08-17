Yankees Place Holmes on IL, LeMahieu Expected Back Thursday
joecervenka
The New York Yankees should gain a bat back as they lose an arm.
Clay Holmes was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to August 14th with a back issue. New York’s closer started experiencing tightness in his back during the team’s weekend series in Boston. The problem is more serious than initially thought, so the stopper will take a seat for a few weeks.
Because of injuries and others struggles, Holmes was thrust into the closer role in New York and ran with it. The 29-year-old leads the team with 17 saves to go along with a 2.39 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.
Aroldis Chapman will likely see most of the ninth-inning opportunities until at least Holmes returns.
DJ LeMahieu is expected to return to New York’s starting lineup when they start a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays tomorrow. LeMahieu has missed the past three games with a lingering right big toe issue. The 34-year-old could even be available off the bench for tonight’s series finale against Tampa.
FanDuel Sportsbook likes New York’s odds in avoiding the Rays sweep. The Yankees are -134 on the moneyline to get their first win of the set.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.