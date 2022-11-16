BETTING Fantasy MLB News
12:58 PM, November 16, 2022

Yankees Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo to 2-year, $34 Million Contract

George Kurtz George Kurtz

The New York Yankees have re-signed Anthony Rizzo, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The contract is for two years and $34 million. The Yankees have an option for the third year for another $17 million, or can buy out the last year for $6 million. This is not the big free-agent signing that Yankees fans are waiting for, but it does scratch an item off their to-do list. Rizzo gives the Yankees power from the left side and is an above-average defender at first base. Rizzo’s average plummeted to .224 last season, but many left-handed hitters hope that the end of the shift will see significant increases in their averages.

Yankees fans are still waiting for Aaron Judge to sign, but there is no word on when Judge might decide where he wants to play next.

The Yankees are +850 to win the World Series next season. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win the championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.