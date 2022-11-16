Yankees Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo to 2-year, $34 Million Contract

The New York Yankees have re-signed Anthony Rizzo, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the Yankees on a multi-year deal, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 15, 2022

The contract is for two years and $34 million. The Yankees have an option for the third year for another $17 million, or can buy out the last year for $6 million. This is not the big free-agent signing that Yankees fans are waiting for, but it does scratch an item off their to-do list. Rizzo gives the Yankees power from the left side and is an above-average defender at first base. Rizzo’s average plummeted to .224 last season, but many left-handed hitters hope that the end of the shift will see significant increases in their averages.

Yankees fans are still waiting for Aaron Judge to sign, but there is no word on when Judge might decide where he wants to play next.