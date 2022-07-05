Yankees, Red Sox Total American League Best Bets for July 5

There are multiple games today beginning late this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Yankees (-205) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (+172) Total: 9 (O+100, U-122)

The New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates will kick off a mini two-game set tonight from PNC Park. The Yankees will enter this series with a 6-4 record over their past ten games and have a 13-game lead in the AL East, while the Pirates are 3-7 over that same stretch. The Yankees last played at PNC Park in 2017, and there’s a lot to like about how they match up with the Pirates. The Pirates have bright young stars on this roster, including Oneil Cruz, who’s already made a name for himself after his MLB debut on June 20. The numbers might not be there just yet, but he’s quickly becoming must-see baseball for the Pirates. The opening pitching matchup in this series will be worth tracking, with Jameson Taillon returning to PNC Park after pitching the first four seasons of his big league career in Pittsburgh. Taillon will be opposed by Jose Quintana, who’s been a pleasant surprise in the Pirates’ rotation. Both Taillon and Quintana have put up with good numbers and should be a solid pitching matchup. Taillon has a 9-1 record on the year with a 3.32 ERA and 69 strikeouts, while Quintana is 1-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 67 punchouts. The Yankees should like this matchup after having some prior success against the left-hander while also holding better power numbers vs. lefties this year. Don’t be surprised if the Yankees take full advantage of this opening matchup against the Pirates, which has them as sizeable road favorites on the moneyline at -205. There’s not a lot of value in that number, but you can target them on the run line tonight at -128. Even if that’s not the best price, there’s still some value based on how consistent this team has been.

Best Bet: Yankees run line (-128)

Tampa Bay Rays (+112) vs. Boston Red Sox (-132) Total: 9.5 (O-105, U-115)

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will continue their three-game series tonight from Fenway Park. The Red Sox opened things up yesterday with a well-pitched game, shutting out the Rays 4-0. Boston will enter this second matchup of the series with a two-game lead over the Rays for the top Wild Card spot in the American League. With last night’s contest being of the low-scoring variety, there’s potential for that same outcome tonight with another strong pitching matchup. The Rays have notoriously been a pitching factory, while the Red Sox have received more consistency from their rotation after a rough start to the season. The second pitching matchup will feature Jeffrey Springs of the Rays taking on Nick Pivetta of the Red Sox. Springs enters this contest with a 3-2 record, a 2.25 ERA, and 65 strikeouts, while Pivetta is 8-5 with a 3.23 ERA and 91 punchouts. Pivetta’s numbers have been even better when pitching at home, where he holds a 2.79 ERA in seven starts. Both starters have a limited sample against the opposition, making things difficult for the hitters, as both are quality arms. These teams are incredibly close in the standings, meaning there’s merit to looking at tonight’s total, set at 9.5. At first glance, this number feels slightly high, meaning there’s likely some value when targeting the under. The under is -115 and is a direction you should probably lean towards.

Best Bet: Under 9.5 (-115)