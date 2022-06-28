Yankees, Red Sox Total American League Best Bets for June 28

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oakland Athletics (+162) vs. New York Yankees (-205) Total: 8 (O-115, U-105)

The Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees will continue their three-game series tonight from Yankee Stadium. There’s a significant difference between both clubs, with the Yankees owning the best record in the American League while the A’s have the worst. Last night’s Game 1 held to that, with the Yankees posting a 9-5 victory. New York has won two straight games and is 6-4 over their past ten, while the Athletics are 3-7 over that same stretch. The Bronx Bombers are sizable favorites on the moneyline at -205, with Oakland having a more experienced starter headlining this contest on the mound. Game 2 of this series will feature Frankie Montas of the Athletics taking on JP Sears of the Yankees. Montas has been consistent for the A’s this season, posting a 3-7 record with a 3.21 ERA and 92 strikeouts. The Yankees spot-staring left-hander has a 2-0 record with no ERA and seven strikeouts over three appearances this season. There’s no doubt that the Athletics should have the advantage on the mound in a contest where the Yankees are going with an opener, but New York does own some success against the A’s right-hander, which should benefit them in their homer-friendly ballpark. There’s no real value considering the Yankees on the moneyline, but even with some uncertainties about how this matchup will go from a pitching perspective, there’s room to consider New York on the run line. If the Yankees can win this game by multiple runs, that’s still paying out plus-money value odds at +114, which will be challenging to pass up against the lowly Athletics.

Best Bet: Yankees run line (+114)

Boston Red Sox (+120) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-142) Total: 9.5 (O-105, U-115)

The Boston Red Sox will visit the Rogers Center for Game 2 of their three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays. The home team got off to a good start in this series last night, where Toronto picked up a 7-2 victory. This was the type of offensive showing the Blue Jays were looking for, but runs could be hard to come by in this second matchup. The Red Sox own a half-game lead on the Blue Jays for the top wild card spot in the American League, making this series an important one. The second pitching matchup in this series is expected to feature Michael Wacha of the Red Sox taking on Ross Stripling of the Blue Jays. Both arms have pitched well when called upon in their respective rotations, which should make for an exciting duel. Wacha has a 6-1 record with a 2.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts on the campaign, while Stripling is 4-2 with a 3.08 ERA and 43 punchouts. Stripling has quietly been one of the Blue Jay’s best pitchers in June, where he’s pitched 23 and 1/3 innings while allowing just three earned runs, equating to a 1.16 ERA. Not only has he been good in June, but the right-hander made one start against the Red Sox this year, pitching five innings and allowing just one earned run. Wacha has been better at home than on the road, but he also boasts one successful outing against the Blue Jays this year, pitching six innings and allowing just one earned run back at the end of April. There’s a lot to like about both of these starting pitchers in this matchup and their current trends, meaning it’s not difficult to look towards the total tonight, which is set at 9.5, and consider the under at -115.

Best Bet: Under 9.5 (-115)