Yankees Resting Giancarlo Stanton in Series Finale vs. O's
Grant White
Wins have been hard to come by for the New York Yankees after the All-Star break, with the AL East leaders dropping three of their past four. They’ll have to get past the Baltimore Orioles without one of their top hitters, as Giancarlo Stanton was left out of the starting lineup.
Stanton ranks second on the Yankees in runs batted in and home runs, sitting further down the list with the sixth-most runs scored. He’s alternated between designated hitter and outfielder duties, spending most of his time as the DH.
Consequently, Aaron Judge will fill in as the designated hitter, abandoning his usual spot in right field, which will be filled with Matt Carpenter. Carpenter has been the best Yankees batter over the past month, compiling an impressive 1.358 on-base plus slugging percentage with 22 runs batted in and 14 scored.
Stanton’s absence isn’t hurting the Yankees standing in the betting market as they enter the AL East battle against the O’s as -180 favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
