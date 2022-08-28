Yankees Resting Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa Sunday
Grant White
The New York Yankees are giving their middle infielders an off-day after last night’s extra-inning loss to the Oakland Athletics. Second baseman Gleyber Torres and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa are riding the pine as the Yankees go for a series win against their AL West counterparts.
Both players have been part of the problem for the Yankees over their current slide. Torres has a .551 on-base plus slugging percentage over the past week, recording more strikeouts than hits. Somehow, Kiner-Falefa has been worse, with a .541 OPS, albeit with fewer punchouts than Torres.
Utility infielder DJ LeMahieu takes over the two-bag, with Oswaldo Cabrera covering short.
The Yankees took two of the first three matchups in this series before dropping a 3-2 decision Saturday. Still, New York needs a win to secure just their second series win in August.
According to the betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook, the odds are in their favor, as the Yankees enter the series finale as -215 chalk.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.