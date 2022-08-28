Yankees Resting Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa Sunday

The New York Yankees are giving their middle infielders an off-day after last night’s extra-inning loss to the Oakland Athletics. Second baseman Gleyber Torres and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa are riding the pine as the Yankees go for a series win against their AL West counterparts.

Both players have been part of the problem for the Yankees over their current slide. Torres has a .551 on-base plus slugging percentage over the past week, recording more strikeouts than hits. Somehow, Kiner-Falefa has been worse, with a .541 OPS, albeit with fewer punchouts than Torres.

Utility infielder DJ LeMahieu takes over the two-bag, with Oswaldo Cabrera covering short.

The Yankees took two of the first three matchups in this series before dropping a 3-2 decision Saturday. Still, New York needs a win to secure just their second series win in August.

According to the betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook, the odds are in their favor, as the Yankees enter the series finale as -215 chalk.