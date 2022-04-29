Yankees-Royals : How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

Overview

The Kansas City Royals are set to play host to the New York Yankees for a three-game weekend series beginning tonight at Kauffman Stadium. The Yankees will enter this game atop the AL East with a record of 13-6, while the Royals haven’t gotten off to a great start with a record of just 7-10.

Yankees: 13-6 | Royals: 7-10

Date: 04/29/2022 | First Pitch: 8:10 PM ET

Location: Kansas City, Missouri | Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch Yankees-Royals?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Yankees-Royals

Moneyline: Yankees -205 | Royals +172

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (-126) | Royals +1.5 (+105)

Total: 8.5 Over (-102) | Under (-120)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Salvador Perez has gotten off to a fine start this year for the Royals with five home runs and he has two homers against Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. in just four career at-bats. Perez is currently +340 to homer tonight, which is really nice value.

When Will the Yankees Big Bats Step up?

Anthony Rizzo has gotten off to an absolute tear on the young season, to the tune of eight home runs and 18 RBI with an OPS of 1.098. Aaron Judge has been solid, but Joey Gallo, Giancarlo Stanton, and others all need to pick things up moving forward.

Yankees Projected Lineup:

2B DJ LeMahieu

RF Aaron Judge

1B Anthony Rizzo

DH Giancarlo Stanton

3B Josh Donaldson

LF Joey Gallo

CF Tim Locastro

SS Marwin Gonzalez

C Kyle Higashioka

Starting Pitcher: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Will the Royals Find Consistency Against Yankees?

The Royals had higher expectations heading into this season, not necessarily to be a playoff team, but to at least be a competitive ball club down the stretch. That hasn’t exactly been the case so far, as they boast a 5-5 record over their last ten games.

Royals Projected Lineup:

SS Nicky Lopez

2B Whit Merrifield

LF Andrew Benintendi

DH Salvador Perez

1B Carlos Santana

3B Bobby Witt Jr.

RF Kyle Isbel

CF Michael Taylor

C Cameron Gallagher

Starting Pitcher: Kris Bubic