Yankees RP Scott Effross to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

If the New York Yankees are to embark on a lengthy postseason run, they will need to do so without the services of one of their best relievers.

Scott Effross was excluded from the ALDS roster because he had an elbow issue and it’s been determined that he will need Tommy John surgery. Major loss for the Yankees, who viewed Effross as a linchpin reliever in this postseason and beyond. #effross https://t.co/emS4GMZgZd — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) October 11, 2022

According to Jack Curry of Yes Network, pitcher Scott Effross is set to undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow.

Acquired from the Chicago Cubs at this year’s trade deadline, Effross appeared in 13 games for the Yanks, notching three saves while posting a solid 2.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 12.2 innings.

It’s a devastating blow for the Yankees bullpen and Effross, who could very well be sidelined into the 2024 campaign.

With Effross on the shelf, Miguel Castro will take the final spot on New York’s ALDS roster. Castro, who was recently activated from the 60-day injured list following a right shoulder strain, recorded a 4.03 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 29.0 innings.

