Yankees Scratch Jose Trevino in Favor of Kyle Higashioka

The New York Yankees are going from night to day-game, which will necessitate a change behind home plate. Initially, the AL East-leading Yankees submitted their lineup card with Jose Trevino at catcher; however, it will now be Kyle Higashioka who starts at the two-spot against the Chicago Cubs.

In his tweet, Bryan Hoch did not outline the rationale for the swap, but the quick turnaround between games likely factored into the decision.

The #Yankees’ original lineup had Jose Trevino catching. Updated lineup has Kyle Higashioka behind the plate. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 12, 2022

Higashioka has failed to impress this season, slugging just .193 and delivering a .206 on-base percentage. His defensive abilities offset some of Higashioka’s offensive liabilities; still, he’s put up -0.6 Wins Above Replacement through his first 34 games of the season.

Unless he finds a way to turn things around at the plate, Higashioka could continue to lose starts to Trevino.

The Yankees took the first two games of the series versus the Cubs, entering Sunday’s series finale as substantive favorites. FanDuel Sportsbook has New York priced as -250 chalk, with the total set at 8.5.