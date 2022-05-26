Yankees Sign Ex-Cardinals IF Matt Carpenter

You probably haven’t heard much from Carpenter in a while because he was playing in the minor leagues for the Round Rock Express, the affiliate for the Texas Rangers, in hopes of making the major league roster in his home state. It was to no prevail and following a mutual departure from the organization last week, Carpenter looks like he will be back in the bigs for the first time in 2022.
In 21 games with the Round Rock Express, Carpenter posted a .275 batting average, a .379 on-base percentage, and a .613 slugging rate with six home runs. At 36 years old, the three-time All-Star likely has some juice left to provide to a Yankees lineup that is already every pitcher’s nightmare.
New York Yankees 2022 World Series Odds
The New York Yankees currently have the second-shortest odds to win the 2022 World Series at +600, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.