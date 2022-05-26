Yankees Sign Ex-Cardinals IF Matt Carpenter

The New York Yankees have signed infielder Matt Carpenter and have added him to the active roster, per the team’s Twitter.

You probably haven’t heard much from Carpenter in a while because he was playing in the minor leagues for the Round Rock Express, the affiliate for the Texas Rangers, in hopes of making the major league roster in his home state. It was to no prevail and following a mutual departure from the organization last week, Carpenter looks like he will be back in the bigs for the first time in 2022.

In 21 games with the Round Rock Express, Carpenter posted a .275 batting average, a .379 on-base percentage, and a .613 slugging rate with six home runs. At 36 years old, the three-time All-Star likely has some juice left to provide to a Yankees lineup that is already every pitcher’s nightmare.

